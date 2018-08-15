CMT is ramping up its programming slate with an eight-episode order of Racing Wives, a female-driven hour-long unscripted series from Jenny Daly’s T Group Productions, and has renewed hit docuseries Music City for a 10-episode second season. Both shows will premiere early next year.

Set in Lake Norman, North Caroline, Racing Wives follows the never-before-seen private lives of women who are married to world famous race car drivers. It features sisters-in-law Ashley and Samantha Busch, married to Kurt and Kyle Busch who are each balancing family life with their own ambitions. Looking to take her rightful spot in the wives’ club is Whitney Ward Dillion, former cheerleader and now wife of Austin Dillon, who is torn between fitting in with her fellow wives while staying true to her best friend and cheerleader ride-or-die Mariel Lane. Also featured is Amber Balcaen, an aspiring NASCAR driver who is new to the racing community and left everything, including her boyfriend, back home in Canada to come to North Carolina to pursue her dream.

The series will be paired with Season 2 of Music City. The hit docuseries from The Hills creator Adam DiVello and Lionsgate follows a group of young adults entering the next chapter of their lives while chasing dream of success, fame and romance in Nashville. Season two will feature a shocking break-up, a wedding, a cutthroat Miss USA competition, unexpected friendships and new explosive rivalries. Returning are fledgling musician Kerry, and his wife, Rachyl, personal trainer Jackson, and his cousin, pageant queen Alexandra, as well as musicians Jessica and Alisa. New faces this season include Rachyl and Kerry’s old friend Jeremiah, Kerry’s new manager Tori, and Jackson’s childhood friend Stephen, who helps him navigate his relationships with girlfriend Baylee and Alexandra. Also entering the mix this season is Molly, Alexandra’s friend and instigator who voices a strong and loud opinion on everything and everyone she encounters.

The series greenlight and renewal come on the heels of strong growth for CMT, which is on track to earn its highest rated year since 2014. In Q3, CMT was among 10 channels in the Top 50 to show year-over-year growth in P18-49, according to the network, and is coming off six consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth among P18-49.

Racing Wives is produced by T Group with executive producers Jenny Daly, Rob Lobl, and Ben DeNoble

Music City is produced by Done and Done Productions in association with Lionsgate. Adam DiVello serves as creator and executive producer.