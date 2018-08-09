Trophy show slump hit ABC’s 8-11 PM CMA Fest broadcast (0.9 demo rating, 4:72 million viewers), which tumbled 25% in the demo and by nearly 1 million viewer compared to last year, when it had aired a week later in the summer.

CBS’s Big Brother (1.5, 5.60M) was Wednesday’s most watched broadcast how, topping demos too. Maintaining previous week’s stats, BB beat its closest competitor at 8 by 12% in total viewers, and 50% in the demo.hung on to last week’s stats, as did NBC’s 8-10 PM moved-to-Wednesday World of Dance (1.1, 4.71M) also hung on to last week’s numbers.

CBS’s SEAL Team repeat (0.4, 2.64M) made network’s primetime ratings divot, from which Criminal Minds rerun (0.5, 2.77M recovered only slightly.

Following NBC’s Dance, Reverie’s first-season wrapper (0.4, 2.03M) stayed steady with its season average.

Meanwhile, Fox’s 8 PM Masterchef (1.0, 3.65M) ticked up 1/10th in the demo, after which the Gordon Ramsey’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back (0.9, 3.02M) finished flat, handing the network a Wednesday win in the demo.

Shifting CW’s Burden of Truth (0.1, 820K) to 8 PM cost it a ratings tick, followed by a Supergirl repeat (0.1, 570K).

While Fox (1.0, 3.34M) nabbed top spot in the demo, CMA Fest-fueled ABC (0.9, 4.72M) handily led the night in total viewers. NBC (0.9, 3.82M) tied ABC for No. 2 in the demo. CBS (0.8, 3.67M) followed, and CW (0.1, 690K) came in a lap behind.