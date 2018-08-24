Wild Bunch has come aboard to handle worldwide sales on Cities of Last Things, Ho Wi Ding’s new film that is world premiering next month in the Platform section of the Toronto Film Festival. The international sales outfit will rep sales for North America, Japan and most of Europe. Excluded is France, Taiwan, China and other Asian territories for the co-production that counts partners from Taiwan, China, the U.S. and France.

It bows in Taiwan October 26 with a Chinese release likely to follow in November.

The pic centers on one man’s fraught inner world and the circumstances that led to a life-altering decision. It opens with the image of a man hurling himself to his death off a multi-story apartment building and is told in reverse-chronological order. Hong-Chi Lee (Long Day’s Journey Into Night) stars with Jack Kao, Louise Grinberg, Lu Huang and Stone (of the Taiwanese band Mayday).

Taiwan-based Changhe Films co-produced the movie with China-based Hymn Pictures, Singapore’s MM2 Entertainment, the U.S.’ Ivanhoe Pictures and France’s Rumble Fish. Kaohsiung City Government, the Ministry of Culture of Taiwan, Taipei City’s Department of Cultural Affairs and the Ile de France Region also participated. Ho produces with Chih-Hsin Hu, Winnie Lau, Alexis Perrin and Ronan Wong.

Cities of Last Things bows in Toronto on September 8.