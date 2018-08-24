Christopher Robin and Killing Eve star Ken Nwosu is to front a three-part drama written by Doctor Foster creator Mike Bartlett for ITV.

The British broadcaster has ordered The Man, to be directed by Julia Ford, who recently worked on Netflix’s Michael C Hall-fronted thriller Safe. Produced by ITV Studios’ Tall Story Pictures, the production company that recently produced Barlett’s Adrian Lester and John Simm-fronted Trauma.

The Man is a workplace psychological drama centered around middle management. Nwosu plays Thomas Benson, a hard-working father and husband who works in a business park outside of London. Reliant on bonuses and winning pitches, Benson often finds himself leading the team when trying to win new business. When he freezes during a pitch the fall out is monumental. Determined to win back a big client, Thomas goes to increasingly desperate lengths to remain successful. But as he does, he begins to feel undermined, under attack and out of control. Has he lost his confidence and just feeling paranoid or is his own team, and maybe the wider world, now out to get him?

The Man is produced by Colin Wratten (Killing Eve). Catherine Oldfield (Trauma) will executive produce the new series alongside Bartlett. The Man was commissioned by ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill. ITV Studios Global Entertainment is handling international distribution. The series begins filming in September 2018.

Oldfield, said, “After the success of Trauma, I’m delighted to be reunited with Mike to work on The Man for ITV. Mike’s created a fantastically taut, contemporary thriller about bullying. Given the current climate, it feels exactly the right time to explore something that affects so many people, all with Mike’s brilliant ability to mix dark humour with intense paranoia to dramatic effect. I can’t wait to see the hugely talented Ken bring Thomas to life”

Bartlett added, “Having written about bullying in the workplace previously for the stage, it feels fantastic to tell a new story that explores the potential cruelty of commercial competition, and the effect that has on our psychology, and humanity.”

Hill said, “The Man is another gripping story by Mike, that explores the complex subject of workplace bullying. It brilliantly moves between being very funny to very painful, and will have viewers hooked. I am also delighted that the very talented Ken Nwosu is playing Thomas and that Julia Ford is directing. Together with Tall Story, this is a fantastic team that promises to make an unmissable drama.”