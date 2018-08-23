Chris Miller, the longtime DreamWorks Animation filmmaker who co-wrote and co-directed Shrek the Third and directed the Oscar-nominated Puss in Boots, has been set to helm the next animated film from Book of Life producer Reel FX Animation Studios.

Details of the untitled Wish project, as it is being called, is mostly under wraps, but the film will take place in the real world as well as a world of mythical creatures where human wishes are heard and dealt with.

The forward movement comes as Reel FX is in production on Monster on the Hill, the adaptation of the graphic novel that it is producing with Paramount Animation and Walden Media. It is aimed at a 2020 release. The company’s The Book of Life (2014) scored a Golden Globe nomination.

Miller, whose Shrek spinoff Puss in Boots earned an Animated Feature Oscar nomination in 2012, is repped by Verve and Weintraub Tobin.