Summer may be in its final stretch but on the Big 4 and the CW last night things were rockin’ with debuts, a finale, a lot of competition series and another win for America’s Got Talent (1.9/9)

However, with The Wall host and guest judge Chris Hardwick making his on-air return since being investigated for sexual assault allegations in mid June, the summer powerhouse did take a bit of a hit on Tuesday. Down 10% among adults 18-49 from its July 31 show, last night’s AGT was a season low for the show.

Still, with AGT the highest rated show of Tuesday and Week 2 of the Amy Poelher and Nick Offerman fronted Making It (1.0/5) down a tenth from its premiere, NBC topped the night. The Comcast-owned net, which is having its TCA presentation today, snared a 1.6/7 rating and 8.72 million viewers – that’s down tenth from July 31 in the demo but up a touch in total audience.

With the exception of the encore filled CBS, everyone else had originals on last night as Bachelor In Paradise (1.1/5) returned for its fifth season. Crashing 31% in the demo from its Season 4 opener of Monday August 14 last year, the Season 5 debut of BiP isn’t a season premiere low for the ABC show. However, it does match the previous BiP opener low of Season 2 back on August 2, 2015. Coming off that, the series premiere of the self explanatory Castaways (0.7/4) was solid for ABC in the time slot, certainly up from the average of The Last Defense earlier this summer.

Over on Fox, Beat Shazam (0.6/3) and Love Connection (0.4/2) were down a tenth and even respectively.

The renewed The 100 (0.3/1) ended its fifth season with exactly the same rating as last week and its Season 4 ender of Wednesday May 24, 2017. Lead-out The Outpost (0.2/1) was the same as its fast affiliate of July 31, which went down a tenth in the final numbers.