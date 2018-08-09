An all-female cast will hit Broadway in David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross next year under the direction of Chicago P.D. actress Amy Morton.

The new production will begin performances in May 2019, with cast, design team, a venue and exact dates to be announced. The producing team is headed by Jeffrey Richards, Will Trice, Rebecca Gold and Steve Traxler.

Morton, Tony-nominated as an actress for her Broadway performances in August: Osage County and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, will make her Broadway directing debut with Glengarry. An ensemble member of Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company, she directed Guards at the Taj for off-Broadway’s Atlantic Theater Company in 2015, and has a lengthy roster of directing credits for Steppenwolf including a 2001 production of Glengarry that featured a traditional male cast.

Morton’s acting credits, in addition to Chicago P.D., include Boss, Chicago Fire, Blue Bloods, Girls and Homeland. She appeared in such films as Up in the Air, 8MM and Falling Down.

Mamet’s play, which won the Tony Award as well as the Pulitzer, chronicles the attempts of four Chicago real estate agents to unload some lousy property by any shady means possible. Glengarry premiered at London’s National Theatre in 1983, and on Broadway in 1984. The New York production starred Joe Mantegna, Mike Nussbaum, Robert Prosky, Lane Smith, James Tolkan, Jack Wallace and J. T. Walsh.

The 1992 film version starred Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Alec Baldwin, Alan Arkin, Ed Harris, Kevin Spacey and Jonathan Pryce.

And while Glengarry might be most remembered today for Baldwin’s blistering, foul-mouthed “brass balls” monologue – a scene parodied by Baldwin himself in a memorable Saturday Night Live elf sketch that’s become a staple of the comedy’s annual Christmas specials – the speech probably won’t make its way into Morton’s staging: Mamet wrote the monologue for the film. Some subsequent theater productions have included variations of it, though, so who knows? Always be hoping.