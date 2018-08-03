Kristen Gutoskie (Lethal Weapon) has booked a recurring role on the upcoming seventh season of NBC’s Chicago Fire.

Gutoskie will play Chloe, the sweet, fun, spunky, adorable, lovable girl you’d introduce to your mom with full confidence.

Chicago Fire looks into the lives of the firefighters, rescue squad and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51 who risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of their city. Eamonn Walker, Monica Raymund, Kara Killmer, David Eigenberg, Stella Kidd, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso and Yuri Sardarov star.

Dick Wolf and Derek Haas executive produce with Todd Arnow, Andrea Newman, Michael Gilvary, Michael Brandt, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski.

Chicago Fire is produced by Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment.

Gutoskie most recently recurred as Molly Hendricks on Fox’s Lethal Weapon. She also recently recurred on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and reprised her role in the second season of the Milo Ventimiglia produced series Relationship Status for Verizon’s Go90. She previously was a series regular on the CW’s Containment. Gutoskie is repped by Don Buchwald & Associates, Premier Artists and Alchemy Entertainment.

Chicago Fire Season 7 premieres at 9 PM September 26 on NBC.