EXCLUSIVE: Chernin Entertainment has promoted David Ready to Executive Vice President of Film and Television. He had been exec veep of Film. Ready will oversee and identify the growing collaborative opportunities between TV and film talent and content, while continuing to produce projects on Chernin Entertainment’s feature and television slates.

Ready will work closely with Kristin Campo, head of Chernin Entertainment’s television department, and both executives will continue to report to Jenno Topping, President of Film and Television. Topping made the appointment. In addition to Ready, Tracey Cook, an executive in the company’s television group since 2013, has been promoted to Director in the company’s Television Department.

“We have long seen David as not just a leader, but as a forward thinker with taste, vision, and an aptitude for creative problem solving—someone with his finger on today’s complex, ever-evolving marketplace,” Topping said. “He has and will continue to be a great asset to the growth of our film and television slates in his new role.

“Tracey has been working with me for the last several years and her promotion is more than deserved as it mirrors her growth as a creative executive on the verge of great things,” Topping added.

Ready’s promotion comes on the heels of a busy 18 months, in which he produced The Mountain Between Us and Red Sparrow, as well as the upcoming Tolkien. In May, Ready played a key role in acquiring Kassandra Montag’s After the Flood, on which Chernin partnered to produce with Margot Robbie and her LuckyChap production banner. Currently in production at Chernin Entertainment is the feature Untitled Ford vs. Ferrari project; along with Apple’s upcoming drama series Are You Sleeping and See. Chernin Entertainment maintains a non-exclusive partnership with Endeavor Content to finance, develop and create premium scripted drama series for all distribution platforms.

Ready began his career working for producer Jerry Weintraub on the Warner’s lot in 2004 and getting involved in the Ocean’s Eleven franchise and Tarzan. In 2006, Ready segued to Di Bonaventura Pictures as a Vice President and worked on the first three Transformers films and Red and its sequel. He was exec producer on Man on A Ledge and Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit. Ready started in the mailroom at Industry Entertainment in 2001.