Celebrity chef Mario Batali has a new legal problem. A Boston woman is suing the former host of ABC’s The Chew and Iron Chef America regular, claiming he groped her at a bar.

At least seven women have already accused Batali of alleged inappropriate touching in public, causing him to lose his television jobs. Batali has also seen his his restaurants in Las Vegas shutter and restaurant group partnerships ending.

Natali Tene, a 28-year-old from Boston, says that the Batali incident happened in April 2017. She claims that Batali groped her after suggesting a selfie series. He allegedly rubbed her breasts, grabbed her backside, put his hands between her legs, and kept squeezing her face into his as he kissed her.