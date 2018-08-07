Charlotte Rae’s Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts of Life cast mates have been remembering the beloved actress, who died Sunday in Los Angeles at 92.
Facts of Life‘s Kim Fields rhetorically asked, “…how do I capture 40 yrs of love/admiration/respect/gratitude/joy/laughter in a statement? How can I make them understand the body of ur theater/film/tv wk was amazing, w/an iconic staple at the core?”
Tweeted Diff’rent Strokes‘ Todd Bridges, “My heart is full of pain,” while Facts‘ Whelchel thanked Rae for “40 years of friendship and love.” On Instagram, Facts‘ Mindy Cohn write, “It’s with a heavy heart & lots of tears (but a smile as i think of her) that I now move through the world without this incredible force of a woman being in it.”
Rae, a longtime stage actress whose theater credits spanned Pickwick to The Vagina Monologues, also was remembered by such Broadway stars as Audra McDonald and Donna Murphy.
Here’s a sampling of remembrances:
it’s with a heavy heart & lots of tears (but a smile as i think of her) that I now move through the world without this incredible force of a woman being in it. she was my champion, a teacher, a proud example of the tenacity and perseverance needed to live an actor’s life. i love you char. i will continue to make you proud. and, as I send sympathies to larry and the rest of the family, I wish you the happiest of homecomings. #ripcharlotterae 💔 #ohwhatalife #mwah #tilwemeetagain #thankyou