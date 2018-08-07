Charlotte Rae’s Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts of Life cast mates have been remembering the beloved actress, who died Sunday in Los Angeles at 92.

Facts of Life‘s Kim Fields rhetorically asked, “…how do I capture 40 yrs of love/admiration/respect/gratitude/joy/laughter in a statement? How can I make them understand the body of ur theater/film/tv wk was amazing, w/an iconic staple at the core?”

Tweeted Diff’rent Strokes‘ Todd Bridges, “My heart is full of pain,” while Facts‘ Whelchel thanked Rae for “40 years of friendship and love.” On Instagram, Facts‘ Mindy Cohn write, “It’s with a heavy heart & lots of tears (but a smile as i think of her) that I now move through the world without this incredible force of a woman being in it.”

Rae, a longtime stage actress whose theater credits spanned Pickwick to The Vagina Monologues, also was remembered by such Broadway stars as Audra McDonald and Donna Murphy.

Here’s a sampling of remembrances:

Different Strokes would not have been the same without you #CharlotteRae. You were loved by everyone on our show and you were loved by everyone on the facts of life will miss you "My heart is full of Pain" Rest in peace my friend pic.twitter.com/8FbterNz3S — Todd Bridges (@ToddBridges) August 6, 2018

How I look in this pic is how I feel right now: They want a statement fr me but how do I capture 40 yrs of love/admiration/respect/gratitude/joy/laughter in a statement? How can I make them understand the body of ur theater/film/tv wk was amazing, w/an iconic staple at the core? pic.twitter.com/5X8vyZ57Ij — Kim Fields (@KimVFields) August 6, 2018

Thank you, Charlotte, for 40 years of friendship and love. You will be missed. 🙏💕 pic.twitter.com/ywmPwepdvm — Lisa Whelchel (@LisaWhelchel) August 6, 2018

She was so sweet, funny, wise, lovely, and brilliant. She will be so missed. Rest In Peace Sweet Charlotte Rae. pic.twitter.com/c7OrehPeb0 — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) August 6, 2018

RIP Charlotte Rae!❤️😞❤️ I’m Glad to have met you! Thank you for the supporting words you gave me. pic.twitter.com/p1ag8Isp3K — Miles Brown (@MilesBrown) August 7, 2018

Rest in Peace, Mrs G. Such a cool lady. She insisted on this Olan Mills esque pose in my dressing room after a performance of Buyer & Cellar. #CharlotteRae pic.twitter.com/wu93BzEnG3 — Michael Urie (@michaelurie) August 6, 2018

Saddened to hear about Charlotte Rae's passing. My first tv gig a millennium of moons ago was on The Facts of Life. She was just the best and nicest lady. I look like I'm twelve playing a cop. RIP Ms. Rae. https://t.co/7ef6hYZTHR — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) August 6, 2018