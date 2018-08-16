Lionsgate/Summit’s Liam Neeson action pic Hard Powder will be opening on on Feb. 8 next year, per the studio.

In the movie directed by Hans Petter Moland, Neeson plays Nels Coxman, a local snowplow operator recently named Citizen of the Year of his small Colorado ski town for keeping the roads open through the winter. Nels’ quiet life with his wife (Laura Dern) abruptly spins out of control when their son is unjustly murdered by a local drug cartel. Taking the law into his own hands with only the tools of an outdoorsman and snowplow driver, Nels sets out to find those responsible but inadvertently ignites a gang war that threatens to engulf the town- unless he ends it first.

Neeson’s previous movie with Lionsgate, the StudioCanal production The Commuter, which was part of a distribution deal, grossed $36.3M stateside, close to $120M worldwide. Hard Powder will serve as great older male counterprogramming, facing off against Warner Bros.’ The Lego Movie 2 and Orion’s The Prodigy.

Originally dated for Feb. 8 was the Seth Rogen-Charlize Theron comedy Flarsky which Lionsgate took global distribution rights on in March 2017. That pic has now been pushed to June 7 going up against Fox/Marvel’s Gambit and Illumination/Universal’s The Secret Life of Pets 2. Flarsky, written by The Interview‘s Dan Sterling and directed by Jonathan Levine, centers on an unemployed journalist (Rogen), battered by his own misfortune and self-destructive ways, who endeavors to pursue his childhood crush and babysitter who now happens to be one of the most powerful and unattainable women on Earth (Theron).