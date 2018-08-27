EXCLUSIVE: Director Max Winkler has started production on Jungleland, the Romulus Entertainment, Big Red Films and Scott Free co-production that stars Charlie Hunnam, Jack O’Connell and Jessica Barden. Shooting began today in Massachusetts, with Winkler directing the script he wrote with Theodore B. Bressman and David Branson Smith. Producing are Brad Feinstein (who co-founded Romulus with Joseph F. Ingrassia), Jules Daly and her Big Red Films banner and Kevin Walsh and Ryan Stowell of Scott Free Productions.

A reluctant bareknuckle boxer (O’Connell) and his brother (Hunnam) must travel across the country for one last fight, but an unexpected travel companion (Barden) exposes the cracks in their bond along the way. Deadline revealed the cast was in talks when it broke Daly’s move from longtime RSA head to become producer.

Pic shoots in Fall River and New Bedford, MA, Buffalo, NY, Gary, IN, Reno, NV and San Francisco, CA.