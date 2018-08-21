Channel 4 and Netflix are bringing back The End of the F**king World for a second season. The British broadcaster and the global SVOD service on Tuesday renewed the show penned by Charlie Covell and produced by Clerkenwell Films.

The first series saw teen outsiders James, played by Black Mirror’s Alex Lawther, and Alyssa, played by The Lobster’s Jessica Barden, embark on a road trip that descended into darkly comic chaos. After finding themselves embroiled in a series of violent events, they are soon trailed by two uniquely mismatched police detectives.

Ian Katz, Director of Programmes at Channel 4, said, “Lurching between black and joyous, The End of The F***ing World was one of the most original and beguiling pieces of drama to emerge from Britain in years. I’m so proud that Channel 4 brought it to the screen and beyond excited that Charlie and the brilliant team at Clerkenwell are giving us a second helping.”

Beth Willis, Head of Drama at Channel 4, commented: “The End of The F***ing World is a truly special show that constantly intrigues. It has an almost alchemical blend of pitch-black humour and beautifully warm tenderness which marks it out as a truly unique show. We’re so proud that this global success story began at Channel 4 and that a second series is on its way. Charlie’s witty, wonderful world is back and we can’t wait to see where she takes it next.”

Covell added, “I’m completely thrilled that we’re going again and I’m delighted to be back working with such a great team.”

The series is a co-production with Dominic Buchanan Productions. Executive producers are Murray Ferguson, Ed Macdonald, Andy Baker, Covell, Dominic Buchanan and Jonathan Entwistle. The series was commissioned by Beth Willis, Head of Drama at Channel 4, and Lee Mason, Commissioning Executive for Channel 4.