British broadcaster Channel 4 has hired Red Production Company’s Caroline Hollick as its new Head of Drama following the departure of Beth Willis.

Hollick, who has worked on series including BBC One crime drama Happy Valley and Netflix’s Michael C Hall-fronted thriller Safe, takes up the role and will split her time between the broadcaster’s London HQ and its forthcoming range of regional bases.

She will oversee its slate of domestic dramas as well as international co-productions – the broadcaster has been involved in series including Netflix co-pro The End of the Fxxking World and Sony’s Electric Dreams.

Hollick has spent the last 16 years at Studiocanal-owned Red Production Company, most recently as Creative Director of the business.

Willis is leaving the network to join All3Media-backed The Forge.

C4 Director of Programmes Ian Katz said, “Caroline has a hugely exciting vision for Channel 4 drama and a formidable record working with – and often discovering – some of the best TV writers in the country. I’m confident she will make Channel 4 the most writer-friendly broadcaster and build on Channel 4’s reputation as the place to find truly original drama with something to say.”

Hollick added, “I’ve had an amazing time at RED, the home of so many ground-breaking dramas, working with the most incredible colleagues. But I’m thrilled to have been offered this opportunity to join a channel synonymous with diversity, risk-taking and innovation. Scripted drama has been my passion for the last 20 years, and I can’t wait to take this chance to seek out new voices and distinctive stories from the length and breadth of the country.”