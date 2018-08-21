British broadcaster Channel 4 is doubling down on grime with a three-part documentary series set in Blackpool, handing The Big Narstie Show a second season and giving Narstie’s co-host Mo Gilligan his own series.

The network revealed its latest slate of youth-skewing shows at the Edinburgh International TV Festival.

It’s Grime Up North (w/t), which is produced by BBC Studios, follows the lives of a group of young MCs on the Blackpool grime scene. It will follow artists such as Little T (aka Josh Tate), Sophie Aspin and Millie B as well as a group of others striving for a break. The doc series was ordered by Channel 4’s Formats Commissioning Editor Lee McMurray and departing Head of Formats Dom Bird. The series is produced by BBC Studios’ Auntie Productions, whose Creative Directors are Sam Bickley and Samantha Anstiss. The executive producer is Kat Lennox and series producer is Danny Fildes.

McMurray said, “Little T, Sophie Aspin and their Blackpool grime scene peers have established themselves as a phenomenon over the past two years, so we’re delighted to bring this larger-than-life cast of characters to Channel 4 in an entertaining coming-of-age series, filmed over what could be a life-changing summer for some of them.”

Meanwhile, The Big Narstie co-host Gilligan, who has just finished a stand-up tour around the UK, has been given a six-part series. Mo’s Show, which is produced by Tim Hincks and Peter Fincham’s Expectation will be built around his stand up, strands and sketches, which have previously been endorsed by the likes of Drake and Stormzy. Filmed in front of a studio audience, the show will launch in 2019 in a 10pm slot. It was ordered by C4’s Head of Entertainment Ed Havard, Syeda Irtizaali, Commissioning Editor, Entertainment and Becky Cadman, Commissioning Editor for Factual Entertainment. It will be executive produced by Ben Wicks for Expectation and will be co-produced by Mo Gilligan’s own company Momo G.

Gilligan said, “I used to walk past Channel 4 on the way to school, now I’m extremely happy to have my very own show on a channel that pioneers original comedy.”

Additionally, Expectation’s The Big Narstie Show has been handed a second run. The studio series, which is a late night anarchic entertainment show, will feature more celebrity guests and musical performances alongside straight-talking segments on the news of the week. Previous guests across the first series included Ed Sheeran, David Schwimmer, Thandie Newton and Richard Ayoade. The recommission was ordered by Havard, Irtizaali and Shaminder Nahal, Commissioning Editor, Specialist Factual. It is a co-production with Expectation and Dice Productions Entertainment, executive produced by Ben Wicks for Expectation and Obi Kevin Akudike and Nathan Brown for Dice Productions Entertainment and series produced by Aoife Bower.

Big Narstie said, “If you thought the first series was gassed this ones gonna be majorly gassed with some intergalactic flavours with base.”