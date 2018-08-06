Chandra Wilson is switching hospitals for an afternoon: The Grey’s Anatomy star and soap opera fan is paying a guest visit to General Hospital.

Wilson is shooting GH appearance today, according to TV Insider, and will play a marriage and family therapist named Dr. Linda Massey. The character will offer counseling to Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson), Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) and Curtis (Donnell Turner).

The ABC daytime show shoots on the same lot as the network’s Grey’s Anatomy. No airdate was announced for the guest appearance but keep an eye on Port Charles over the new few weeks.

Wilson has checked into GH before: In 2014 she did a one-off as “Tina Estrada,” a patient of Jon Lindstrom’s Dr. Kevin Collins.

The official General Hospital Twitter account re-tweeted the TV Insider article to its followers.