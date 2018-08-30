17 Bridges, the action thriller production from the Russo Brothers starring Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War’s Chadwick Boseman, will open on July 12, 2019. News of the release date for the STX film comes three weeks before production commences.

No other major studio release is set for that date yet. Disney’s live-action take on The Lion King arrives on July 19, an untitled New Line Annabelle movie arriving on July 3, and Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home swinging in on July 5.

Brian Kirk (Luther, Game of Thrones) is directing from a script by Adam Mervis with rewrites by Matthew Carnahan. 17 Bridges follows a disgraced NYPD detective (Boseman) who is given a shot at redemption after being thrust into a citywide manhunt for a cop killer.

The Russo Brothers are producing with Boseman and his writing and producing partner Logan Coles, while Mike Larocca will serve as the EP via the brothers’ AGBO banner. STXfilms’ Drew Simon and Kate Vorhoff are overseeing the film’s production. The studio, which acquired the spec script two years ago, reportedly beat out Sony, Warner Bros and Universal for the project.