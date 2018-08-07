ABC’s entire Sunday Fun & Games programming block is staying put for another go-round. The network has renewed Celebrity Family Feud for its fifth season and The $100,000 Pyramid and To Tell The Truth for their fourth seasons. The programming block has been a strong ratings driver for ABC, which has ranked as the No. 1 broadcaster on each week the block has aired this summer among Adults 18-49.

The Steve Harvey-hosted Celebrity Family Feud’s fourth season highlights included celebrity family teams such as Team Kardashian vs. Team West, Stephen Curry vs. Chris Paul, Team Ice-T & Coco vs. Vivica A. Fox, Amber Riley vs. Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott, “Grey’s Anatomy” vs. “Station 19,” Inside the NBA vs. MLB All-Stars, and Laurie Hernandez vs. Shawn Johnson, among others. All compete to win money for charity.

Celebrity Family Feud ranks as the No. 1 series in Sunday’s 8 PM hour this summer in Total Viewers (6.7 million) and the No. 2 series on the broadcast nets this summer among Adults 18-49 (1.3/6) and as the night’s 2nd most-watched summertime broadcast series.

Hosted by Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan The $100,000 Pyramid features a cast of celebrities who partner with contestants with hopes of winning the ultimate prize of $100,000. The show ranks as the No. 1 series in Sunday’s 9 o’clock hour this summer among Total Viewers (5.4 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.0/4, and is growing over its prior season average by 10% in Total Viewers and 11% among Adults 18-49.

To Tell the Truth, hosted by black-ish star Anthony Anderson, is a reimagining of the beloved game show that first aired in 1956. It ranks as the No. 1 broadcast series in Sunday’s 10 o’clock hour among Adults 18-34, Men 18-34 and Men 18-49, and is growing over its prior season average by 8% in Total Viewers.

Celebrity Family Feud is produced by FremantleMedia North America and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.

The $100,000 Pyramid is produced by SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and taped in front of a live studio audience in New York. Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz and Vin Rubino executive produce.

To Tell the Truth is produced by FremantleMedia North America. Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anthony Anderson are executive producers.