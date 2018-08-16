Refresh for updates From Carole King, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, Bette Midler to Clive Davis and LaChanze, reactions and praise began almost immediately following the death of Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin. King sent her love, respect and gratitude, and Shonda Rhimes tweeted a simple “Aretha.”

The legendary artist died today after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. We’ll be updating throughout the day.

I didn’t grow up in church singing. I’d listen to Aretha Franklin trying to get those gospel chops that so many assume all black singers have. But Aretha’s voice was singular. It touched our souls, marveling us to just shake our heads saying “mm, mm, mm.” Thank you Queen. 🙏🏾 — LaChanze (@laChanze) August 16, 2018

Deeply sad this morning. Aretha Franklin has left us and her blessed family. She Lifted up the best angels of our nature. May her legacy of truth, love, hope, and joy live on in all of us. — Goldie Hawn (@goldiehawn) August 16, 2018

The ever-reigning Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin is an iconic symbol of black pride whose music touched so many hearts and souls. As the 2008 recipient of the NAACP Vanguard Award, we know Aretha's legacy will live on and we send our love our prayers. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/s2CHcqbO3G — NAACP (@NAACP) August 16, 2018

Aretha was such a timeless inspiration to me and so many others, the ultimate queen, thank you for the gift of your voice, music and unshakeable soul 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/me3FXBY4WZ — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) August 16, 2018

I’m absolutely devastated by Aretha’s passing. She was truly one of a kind. She was more than the Queen of Soul. She was a national treasure to be cherished by every generation throughout the world. (1/2) — Clive Davis (@CliveDavis) August 16, 2018

Apart from our long professional relationship, Aretha was my friend. Her loss is deeply profound and my heart is full of sadness. (2/2) — Clive Davis (@CliveDavis) August 16, 2018

The greatest voice in American popular music has been stilled. Our beloved #ArethaFranklin has gone. For me, she was a musical lighthouse, guiding and inspiring with every note. I loved her so and love her still. Goodbye, Queen of Soul. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 16, 2018

Goodbye Ms. Aretha. You were my idol. The greatest singer of all time. Every note you sang was pure and authentic and pierced our hearts with joy and pain and life. — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) August 16, 2018

In Moonlight, there’s only one song that plays twice, in two different time periods — ETERNAL ♥️ pic.twitter.com/XX2ZHHssbt — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) August 16, 2018

One of the highlights of my career was singing with #ArethaFranklin at The Tony Awards. It was an out of body experience for me. One of greatest singers of all time. You will be missed by all. https://t.co/L8dIIhyR9Y — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 16, 2018

The moment I wake up, before I put on my make up, I say a little prayer for you — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) August 16, 2018

This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world pic.twitter.com/Px9zVB90MM — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 16, 2018

Lucky enough to have seen Aretha live exactly once, and this was it.

Thank you for the music, we will be listening to you forever https://t.co/aMHIBFaTAs — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 16, 2018

The world won’t be the same without you in it.

You will always have our utmost respect. #RipArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/0DMI3PZfjI — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) August 16, 2018

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 16, 2018

Rest in peace @ArethaFranklin. An amazing talent with one of the most moving voices of all time. Your music will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/rJzg5rwWzp — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) August 16, 2018

Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 16, 2018

Her wish was always for others to have peace and love. The only Queen. #ArethaFranklin I will keep the promise. pic.twitter.com/ADFYkQZClk — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) August 16, 2018

Aretha. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) August 16, 2018

What a life. What a legacy!

So much love, respect and gratitude.

R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI — Carole King (@Carole_King) August 16, 2018

Prayers up for the family and friends of #ArethaFranklin. RIP Queen. 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin has died https://t.co/1blBR3ZfAZ #GOAT #legend — Tito Jackson (@titojackson) August 16, 2018

RIP… The Queen if Soul… #arethafranklin Thanks for paving the way….❤️ @ Motown Sound https://t.co/GtbDea3vfC — towanda braxton (@towandabraxton) August 16, 2018

Thank you Aretha. Aretha Franklin Sings "America, The Beautiful" for Eric Holder's Farewell https://t.co/xUFD3MYN3m via @YouTube — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) August 16, 2018

RIP @ArethaFranklin . What a colossal loss. Thanks for the joy and inspiration you gave to the world. #TheQueenofSoul #genius — Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) August 16, 2018

RIP #ArethaFranklin – you changed music forever and will be remembered as one of the all time greats. The world has less soul today than it has for the last 76 years — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 16, 2018