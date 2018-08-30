CBS has named Philip Wiser chief technology officer, overseeing the media company’s technology platforms and divisional technology initiatives.

Wiser brings experience as a Silicon Valley entrepreneur and technologist who holds 13 patents for his pioneering work in online digital music and video streaming technology.

As chief technology officer at Hearst for the last six years, Wiser worked with cable networks such as ESPN and A&E, more than 30 broadcast television stations, and several major newspapers, including the San Francisco Chronicle.

Before joining Hearst, Wiser was chairman and president of Sezmi Corporation, a technology company he founded in 2006 that was among the first to develop successful TV program recommendation technology and also was a leader in OTT technology.

Wiser was chief technology officer at Sony Corporation of America, where he also formed the Digital Business Group, overseeing and leading all strategy for digital business. Prior to Sony, he built the one of the earliest online music distribution platforms as the founder of Liquid Audio, where he was chief technology officer.

The executive serves on the board of trustees at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, and the board of visitors at Clark School of Engineering, University of Maryland. He graduated from Stanford University with a master’s degree in electrical engineering, and he graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park with a bachelor’s degree in the same field, summa cum laude.

Wiser begins on Sept. 4, reporting Chief Digital Officer Jim Lanzone and Chief Operating Officer Joe Ianniello.