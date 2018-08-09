CBS has announced premiere dates for its entire daytime lineup for the 2018-19 season.

Top daytime drama The Young and the Restless kicks things off on Monday, September 3. Airing weekdays 12:30-1:30 PM, ET/11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT, the series is averaging 4.75 million viewers as it enters its 46th season. The Young and the Restless is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company in association with Sony Pictures Television. Mal Young is the executive producer.

The ninth season of Daytime Emmy-winning talk show The Talk debuts Monday, September 10. Hosted by Julie Chen, Eve, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood, the series is is averaging 2.53 million viewers. It airs weekdays 2 PM, ET/1 PM, PT/CT. CBS Television Studios produces with John Redmann and Sara Gilbert executive producing.

The Bold and the Beautiful premieres Monday, September 17 and will celebrate its 8,000th episode during its 32nd season. The series, broadcast weekdays 1:30 PM-2 PM, ET/12:30-1 PM, PT is averaging 3.80 million viewers. It is a Bell-Phillip Television production. Brad Bell is the executive producer.

Also kicking off on Sept. 17 are the Daytime Emmy-winning game shows The Price Is Right, hosted by Drew Carey, the longest-running game show in TV history, and Let’s Make A Deal, which returns for its 10th season.

Entering its 47th season, The Price is Right 1 is averaging 4.73 million viewers, while The Price Is Right 2 is averaging 5.35 million viewers. The series airs weekdays 11 AM-12 PM, ET/10-11 AM, PT. FremantleMedia North America produces. Mike Richards and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.

Let’s Make A Deal, with Daytime Emmy-winning host Wayne Brady, is averaging 3.04 million viewers, while Let’s Make A Deal 2 is averaging 3.44 million viewers. The show is broadcast weekdays (check local listings). It is produced by FremantleMedia North America. Mike Richards, Dan Funk and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.

“CBS Daytime continues to deliver award-winning, fan favorite programming that has led the industry for more than 31 years,” said Angelica McDaniel, Executive Vice President, Daytime Programs and Syndicated Program Development, CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Distribution. “The lineup offers an unmatched blend of heart and humor in our talk and game shows and stunning storytelling in our daytime dramas, connecting our audience with compelling programming throughout the year.”