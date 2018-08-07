CBS has ordered Million Dollar Mile (working title), a 10-episode high-stakes competition series that challenges everyday athletes’ physical and mental toughness, from LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s Springhill Entertainment, Big Brother producer Fly on the Wall Entertainment and Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television.

In Million Dollar Mile (wt), the streets of a major city are shut down and the Million Dollar Mile course goes up. Per producers, in this unprecedented television event series, contestants will have the chance to win $1,000,000 every time they run the Million Dollar Mile. Standing in their way is the most challenging course ever designed and a group of elite athletes with one mission – stop the contestants from winning the money at all costs.

Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan will executive produce for Fly on the Wall, with James and Carter for SpringHill. Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television is the studio. Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron will oversee the project for SpringHill. The project is part of James’ content creation deal with Warner Bros. Entertainment.

“LeBron represents the epitome of strength, vision and determination – all skills one will need to complete this one-of-a-kind course where every runner has a chance to win $1,000,000,” said Sharon Vuong, Senior Vice President, Alternative, CBS Entertainment. “Couple that with Allison and Rich’s unrivaled skill for storytelling and game, and we feel like we have a championship-caliber team.”

“This show takes competition series to a whole new level. It’s intense, it’s entertaining and it has a twist that will have people on the edge of their seats while also creating an opportunity to change the contestants’ lives,” said Maverick Carter, CEO of SpringHill Entertainment. “It’s exactly the type of aspirational content SpringHill Entertainment is about, and we can’t wait for people to experience it.”

James also has Shut Up and Dribble, a three-part docuseries that will air on CBS sibling Showtime in October. The series is billed as an inside look at the changing role of athletes in our fraught cultural and political environment, through the lens of the NBA.

“LeBron pushes the limits of what’s possible on and off the court. He sets the bar very high, and we want to bring that spirit to this show,” said Rich Meehan, CEO of Fly on the Wall Entertainment. “Our goal is to create something you’ve never seen before. From a genre-busting concept to cutting-edge challenges to a style like no other, Million Dollar Mile will push the limits of what’s possible in the unscripted genre.”