CBS Evening News added insult to injury tonight against embattled CEO Les Moonves, misspelling his name in a graphic touting today’s company earnings conference call.

Moonves is no stranger to the company. He joined CBS in 1995. He became CEO of CBS Television in 1998 and after a string of hits such as CSI, Survivor, NCIS and The Big Bang Theory, then rose to CEO of CBS Corp. in 2006 after its split from Viacom. Evidently that’s not long enough for some people.