In a competitive situation, CBS has landed family comedy The Little Things, starring married comedians Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky, with a put pilot commitment. The project hails from Segura, Pazsitzky, The Mick executive producer Scott Marder, 3 Arts and CBS TV Studios.

Co-written by Segura, Pazsitzky and Marder, The Little Things, inspired by the Segura and Pazsitzky’s podcast Your Mom’s House, focuses on the funny coping mechanisms that get you through the harder parenting dilemmas.

CBS

Segura and Pazsitzky executive produce with Marder and 3 Arts’ Josh Lieberman. CBS TV Studios is the studio.

Segura has had three standup specials on Netflix, his latest is titled Disgraceful. Pazsitzky has Netflix special Mother Inferior, and recently wrapped a second Netflix special. The duo also are planning standup tours for 2019.

Marder recently served as showrunner on The Mick on Fox and also was an executive producer on FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Segura is repped by 3 Arts, ICM Partners and attorney Lev Ginsburg. Patzsitzky is repped by 3 Arts and attorney Lev Ginsburg. Marder is repped by CAA and attorney Ken Richman.