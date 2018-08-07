The CBS board of directors said the findings of a law firm’s investigation into claims that led to the firing of Charlie Rose will be folded into the results of two new law firms’ work investigating claims against CEO Les Moonves and the culture of CBS News.

The latter firms were hired last week by the CBS board of directors after details of alleged harassment by Moonves and questions of an inappropriate culture at CBS News surfaced in an expose in the New Yorker. All three law firms will now report to the board, rather than management.

The news comes after CBS News said Sunday that Jeff Fager, executive producer of CBS’ 60 Minutes and the former head of the news division, will not be back at the office this week, extending his planned vacation. The New Yorker report included allegations that Fager enabled an atmosphere of harassment at 60 Minutes and himself made unwanted advances; he has denied the claims.

When CBS ordered a second investigation after an August 1 board meeting, the board said a special committee comprised of former NAACP president Bruce S. Gordon, restaurateur Linda Griego and Los Angeles-based entertainment lawyer Robert N. Klieger will oversee the probe.

CBS News reported that staffers were told today of the consolidation.

The law firm of Proskauer Rose was hired in March to investigate the CBS News division and claims against its CBS This Morning host Rose, who was fired in November 2017 over allegations of sexual misconduct that first surfaced in the Washington Post (he was also terminated as host of the long-running PBS series Charlie Rose.) Those findings were expected this month.

There is no new timeline for the new investigation, which is being conducted by Covington & Burling and Debevoise & Plimpton, CBS said.