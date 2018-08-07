CBS is expanding on its hugely popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment with Paul McCartney with a primetime special. The network has greenlighted Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool to air Monday, August 20 at 8 PM.

The network says the hourlong special will feature never-before-seen footage from the “Paul McCartney Carpool Karaoke” segment which aired on The Late Late Show with James Corden on June 21, during the week of shows from Central Hall Westminster in London. During the “Carpool Karaoke” segment, Corden and McCartney drove around Liverpool, visited McCartney’s childhood home and several of the places referenced in the song “Penny Lane,” and surprised locals with an intimate performance at a pub.

“We were overwhelmed by the response to our ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with Paul McCartney. We loved making it and knew we had something special, but it was so wonderful for us to see how many people watched and enjoyed it,” said Ben Winston, executive producer of The Late Late Show. “I think it resonated with people as Paul’s music speaks to every generation, young and old, especially today. The message in the music is as relevant now as it has ever been. After the shoot, while we sat in the edit, we had to cut so much we loved for time. Not only did Paul do a concert in that Liverpool pub, but James and he discussed so much in the car. We are so delighted CBS has given us this primetime special to make an hour-long version of this ‘Carpool Karaoke.’ Now everyone can see the joy of that concert and more of their chat.”

The “Paul McCartney Carpool Karaoke” has nearly 130 million digital views across Facebook and YouTube. It is the most-watched late night video on Facebook Watch.

Paul McCartney’s new album, Egypt Station, will be released Sept. 7. His new song “Come on to Me” from this album was featured in the original “Carpool Karaoke” segment on The Late Late Show.

You can watch the Paul McCartney Carpool Karaoke clip below.