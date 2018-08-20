After seeing subscription gains for Showtime when the network’s stand-alone app entered the Amazon’s Prime Video Channels arena, CBS has reached a similar deal with the tech giant for its All Access OTT service.

As of today, both the basic and reduced-ad tiers of CBS All Access will be available via Prime Video Channels, for $5.99 and $9.99 a month, respectively, the company said. A free, one-week trial is also included.

During a conference call earlier this month with Wall Street analysts to discuss the company’s quarterly earnings, CBS CEO Les Moonves lavished praise on the platform. “Amazon has been absolutely amazing in terms of growing our subs,” he said. “They’ve been at the top of the list, and we like what they’re doing. And we would say we get more with them than any of our other partners, although some of the other ones are more recently in the ballgame.”

In announcing its quarterly numbers, CBS upped its subscriber target for All Access and Showtime to a combined 16 million by 2022, from the previous goal of 8 million by 2020. Amazon has also been singled out for praise by HBO and Starz, which say Prime Video Channels’ high visibility and powerful promotional engine have boosted their results.

All Access combines live, local station programming with 10,000 library titles and bespoke originals like The Good Fight and Star Trek: Discovery. Under the new setup, Amazon Prime members in the U.S. can sign up for CBS All Access on more than 600 devices, including Apple TV and Amazon’s own Fire TV line of products.