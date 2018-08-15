Cartoon Network announced today that they have renewed their original series Craig of the Creek for a second season. New adventures of Craig and his pals are set to air in 2019.

Debuting earlier this year, Craig of the Creek follows the precocious Craig as he leads his best friends J.P. and Kelsey on comical journeys at their neighborhood creek, transforming everyday afternoons into thrilling expeditions through imaginative play.

New episodes of the current season of Craig of the Creek will premiere beginning Aug. 20 at 4 PM (ET/PT). Co-created by three-time Emmy-nominated Steven Universe writers Matt Burnett and Ben Levin, Craig of the Creek is executive produced by Cartoon Network Studios. The show was developed through the studio’s global Artists Program known for creating a pipeline of critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning shows and serving as a talent incubator for gifted animators.