American Idol winner Carrie Underwood took to Twitter Wednesday to respond to the death of Craig Zadan, who produced The Sound of Music Live! which she starred.

“Such sad news,” Underwood tweeted. “Craig was a visionary, a risk-taker, a lover of music and just an all around nice guy! I am honored to have worked with him. He will be greatly missed.”

Underwood starred as Maria von Trapp in NBC’s live version of the musical that aired on Dec. 5, 2013. True Blood alum Stephen Moyer starred as Captain Georg von Trapp and Tony Award-winning actress Audra McDonald starred as Mother Abbess. Zadan produced the show with Neil Meron. The producing pair went on to oversee NBC’s live productions of Peter Pan (2014), The Wiz (2015), Hairspray (2016), and most recently Jesus Christ Superstar.

Robert Greenblatt, NBC Entertainment Chairman announced that Zadan died on Tuesday from complications during shoulder replacement surgery.