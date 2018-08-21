Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, 4.30 million viewers) clocked in Monday as CBS’ most watched Carpool Karaoke special to date. But ABC’s 8-10 PM Bachelor in Paradise (1.3, 4.73M) was tops in the demo for the night, clearing ABC’s way to take Monday in the metric.

NBC’s 8-10 PM American Ninja Warrior (1,0, 5.16M) was Monday night’s most-watched program. Ninja was flat week to week, which could be adjusted due to an NFL pre-empt in Baltimore.

After BiP, ABC’s The Proposal (0.6, 2.50M) also came in on par with the previous week’s early stats.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent repeat (0.6, 3.11M) tied Proposal in first place in the demo at 10 PM, while CBS’ Elementary (0.4, 3.39M) took the hour in total viewers. Elementary was flat relative to recent weeks, as was 9 PM’s Salvation (0.3, 2.57M).

The CW’s back-to-back Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.4, 1.29M; 0.4, 1.30M) tied a season high in the demo, after Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.3, 1.50M) stayed steady in 18-49s.