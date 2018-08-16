It’s safe to say that James Corden carried Ariana Grande during the latter’s turn in the “Carpool Karaoke” passenger seat. Well, once she was out the seat, at least.

The Late Late Show‘s latest musical car trip features the Florida-born diva and her driver-host belting out songs from her brand-new record and some older stuff. But around the seven-minute mark, the pair gets to the good stuff: “What’s the strangest or weirdest thing you’ve ever read about yourself or your life that just isn’t true?” Corden asks. After a brief exchange about how “people really want me to be pregnant,” the host notes that he’s heard that talk about how she “insists on being carried by your security guard.”

CBS

“There’s a picture of me being carried by my tour manager,” she explains, “because I had just shot a video in point shoes, and I posted it because I thought it was cute.” Keyword: posted. So everyone saw it. “But that isn’t true — you don’t get carried anywhere,” he says. “No, that’s so stupid!” the singer asserts.

So Grande says she’s hungry, and they stop at a coffee place — and, of course, Corden gives her a piggyback ride into the shop. “Hello, I’m Ariana Grande, and I must be carried,” she tells the barista. She orders a latte — a grande, natch.

Check it out for yourself above.