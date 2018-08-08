Carousel, the revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s musical that picked up 11 Tony Awards nominations this year and won two, will play its final Broadway performance September 16, producers said today.

The first new production of the classic tuner in more than 20 years began its run at the Imperial Theatre with preview performances starting February 28, and opening night April 12.

Tony nominees Joshua Henry and Jessie Mueller starred in the revival along with Renée Fleming in her first Broadway musical. Jack O’Brien directed, and Josh Peck won the Tony for his choreography.

Tony winner Lindsay Mendez, Tony nominee Alexander Gemignani, Margaret Colin, John Douglas Thompson, Amar Ramasar and Brittany Pollack also feature.

The revival’s cast recording was released in June.