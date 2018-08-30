Bill Frisell, a member of John Zorn’s Naked City and the man who provided the music for the TV version of Gary Larson’s The Far Side, talks Fender Mustang guitars and The Astronauts in this exclusive clip of doc Carmine Street Guitars, which premieres next week in Venice.

The doc, which has its world premiere in Venice on 3 September before airing in Toronto and New York, was instigated by filmmaker and guitarist Jim Jarmusch and tells the story of the fabled Greenwich Village guitar shop.

Directed by Ron Mann (Altman), it follows custom guitar-maker Rick Kelly and his apprentice Cindy Hulej, who build handcrafted guitars out of salvaged wood from historic New York buildings. Fans have included Bob Dylan, Lou Reed, Patti Smith and Jarmusch.

The doc, which is exec produced by Gimme Shelter’s Carter Logan with music from The Sadies, feature Frisell, Nels Cline (Wilco), Kirk Douglas (The Roots), Eleanor Friedberger, Jaime Hince (The Kills), Lenny Kaye (Patti Smith Band), Charlie Sexton (Bob Dylan Band) and Jarmusch.

Produced by Toronto’s Sphinx Productions, it is being sold by The Match Factory.