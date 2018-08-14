Amid a ramp-up at the TV division of J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot under head Ben Stephenson, the unit has brought in former A&E and Warner Bros. TV executive Carlos Williams as Head of Business Operations. In the newly created position, Wilson will provide oversight of the business directly related to Bad Robot’s television programming and assist in establishing operational guidelines and strategy for the division. He will report to Bad Robot Head of Television Stephenson.

“With the expansion of our television slate comes the need to have an experienced and tenured business-minded executive to facilitate the volume of deals we are processing,” said Bad Robot president and COO Brian Weinstein and Stephenson in a joint statement. “Carlos is the perfect fit for this role with his deep understanding of the industry and his tremendous relationships with networks, digital platforms, showrunners, and talent.”

Bad Robot’s TV series portfolio includes the popular HBO drama Westworld, which has been renewed for a third season; the Hulu anthology Castle Rock, just renewed for a second season; and the upcoming series Lovecraft Country on HBO; Demimonde, written by J.J. Abrams, on HBO; Little Voice, set up at Apple; and The Wrong Mans on Showtime.

Williams most recently served as Head of West Coast Business and Legal Affairs for the A+E Networks and A+E Studios where he managed a department of nine executives covering all business and legal aspects of the company’s content and programming.

Prior to that, Williams spent three years as head of the business affairs unit for Warner Horizon Television, the studio’s scripted basic cable and reality basic cable/primetime programming division, and also served as a leading business affairs executive at Warner Bros. Television for three years within the studio’s primetime and premium cable scripted division. In that capacity, he worked with Bad Robot, whose television division has been based at Warner Bros. Television for more than a decade.