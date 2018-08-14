Palme d’Or winner Shoplifters continues to impress at the box office.

Hirokazu Kore-eda’s drama has become the highest grossing live-action Japanese film at the Chinese box office, according to co-producer and Japanese distributor Gaga, taking $12.2M (RMB 83.9M). The previous record was held by Gintama, which was released last year.

Pic was released in China on August 3 through Huayi Bros.

The acclaimed film, whose cast includes Kore-eda regulars Lily Franky and Kirin Kiki, follows a family of small-time crooks who take in a child they find on the streets.

Released in Japan in June, the film has cooked up a mighty $39M (JPY4.31B) from 3.52 million admissions. It currently sits sixth on the 2018 box office chart, a triumphant feat for a non-studio, non-anime independent movie.

It is set for fall releases in the U.S. via Magnolia and in the U.K. via Thunderbird. International sales are handled jointly by Gaga and France-based Wild Bunch.