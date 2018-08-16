E! has slotted Sunday, October 28 at 10 PM for the premiere of its new late-night talk show Busy Tonight, with Busy Philipps. The network also has tapped What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen vet Caissie St.Onge as showrunner for the half-hour show, which will air four nights a week, Sunday through Wednesday in its 10 PM slot.

Busy Tonight, which hails from Little Stranger, Inc. and NBCU’s Wilshire Studios, will feature Philipps giving her opinions on the latest pop culture stories and trending topics with candid celebrity guest interviews and original comedic segments.

Known for her roles on Cougar Town, ER and Dawson’s Creek, among others, Philipps will host and executive produce the show.

Longtime writer and producer St.Onge, joins Busy Tonight after nine years as co-executive producer on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She previously worked on The Rosie O’Donnell Show and The Late Show with David Letterman, among other credits.

“Busy’s singular point of view which is beloved by so many on her Instagram stories will be on full display in ‘Busy Tonight’,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis EVP, Development and Production at E!. “Her hilarious commentary sits on the intersection of pop culture and everyday life…She’s a gifted actress, a mother, a wife, and best friend, and her willingness to give our audience an insider’s view to her life as a celebrity tastemaker and working mom is exactly what the young female E! audience craves.”

Busy Tonight is executive produced by Philipps, St. Onge, Julie Darmody and Eric Gurian.