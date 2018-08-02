“It’s not on an incredibly, fast track, but we’re hopeful,” said Fox Television Group Chairman and CEO Gary Newman to the TCA press corps about the recent move to reboot Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

It was announced last month that Midnight, Texas creator Monica Owusu-Breen had been tapped as writer, executive producer and showrunner of the new Buffy with the original series’ creator and showrunner Joss Whedon serving as EP alongside original series’ exec producers Gail Berman, Fran Kazui and Kaz Kazui as well as Joe Earley from Berman’s Jackal Group. The comeback will star an African American lead in the slayer role.

“There’s actually no script to see. We’ve sat down with creators and had conversations with them about it. It’s a very exciting prospect. It’s fairly early. We haven’t pitched it to any possible licensees yet, all of that is still to come. We’re thrilled that Joss has engaged Monica who he worked with on one of his other series. She’s the person who is day to day on it. She has a great take on the show.”

The original Buffy ran for seven seasons, first on the WB and then on UPN. A passionate fanbase prevails for the cult show, with sing-alongs at San Diego Comic-Con, and fans stills transfixed by Whedon’s creation of strong female leads. Owusu-Breen and Whedon had worked together on ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which he co-created and executive produced/directed and Owusu-Breen co-executive produced.