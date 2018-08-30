Bros documentary After The Screaming Stops and Simon Amstell’s Benjamin are among the 21 world premieres at the 62nd BFI London Film Festival. The festival has announced its full line-up for the festival, which runs 10 – 21 October, including nine international premieres and 29 European premieres.

There will be onstage Q&As with talent including Alfonso Cuaron, Keira Knightley, Lee Chang-dong and Sir David Hare.

In addition to the already announced opener and closer (Steve McQueen’s Widows and Stan & Ollie respectively), gala slots will go to Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite, The Coen Brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet-fronted Beautiful Boy, Melissa McCarthy’s Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Keira Knightley and Dominic West’s Colette, Jason Reitman’s Gary Hart political drama The Front Runner, Dan Fogelman’s Life Itself, Outlaw King from Hell or High Water’s David Mackenzie, Rosamund Pike’s A Private War, Tom Harper’s Wild Rose and Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria.

Each of the festival’s themed strands will have its own gala. They are Sam Levinson’s Assassination Nation in Cult, Ali Abbasi’s Border in Dare, Lee Chang-dong’s Burning in Thrill, Nadine Labaki’s Capernaum in Debate, The Great Victorian Moving Picture Show in Archive, Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk in Love, Terry Gilliam’s The Man Who Killed Don Quixote in Laugh, Mamoru Hosoda’s Mirai in Family and Ralph Fiennes’ The White Crow in Create.

Special presentations include Tinge Krishnan’s Camden Town musical Been So Long, Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9, George Tillman Jr’s The Hate U Give, Carol Morley’s Out of Blue, Mike Leigh’s Peterloo, Peter Jackson’s They Shall Not Grow Old, Viktor Kossakovsky’s Aquarela, Rachel Maclean’s Make Me Up and Wanuri Kahiu’s Rafiki.

Two episodes of The Little Drummer, the TV series follow-up to The Night Manager, will also be screened during the festival.

Amanda Nevill, Chief Executive, BFI said, “Opening doors for everyone is at the heart of the BFI’s purpose and the BFI London Film Festival is the ultimate platform for filmmakers, established and new, to showcase their latest work to audiences in a city renowned for welcoming cosmopolitan creativity. The Festival’s great programme always challenges our global perspective with fresh ideas and viewpoints, something so valuable at this extraordinary moment when we, as a nation are so engaged in a passionate debate about the UK’s future.”

Tricia Tuttle, Festival Artistic Director, added, “We have the great pleasure and privilege at the LFF to be both a public Festival, bringing the best global cinema to the UK’s diverse and adventurous audiences, but also playing a key role in supporting producers, sales agents and distributors to launch their films. It’s our goal that LFF offers films to satisfy any cinema goer. We want to offer 12 days of pleasure – whether it’s being challenged to think about the world, or indeed the movies in a different way, or just strapping yourself in for the ride.”