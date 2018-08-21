Broadway’s The Play That Goes Wrong has recouped its $4 million investment, producers announced today. The comedy followed its hit London run with a Broadway opening on April 2, 2017, and is set to close in January.

“The English use the word ‘brilliant’ to describe everything from an egg salad sandwich to the cure for polio,” said producer Kevin McCollum in announcing the financial milestone. “However, The Play That Goes Wrong is brilliant and I could not be happier to announce that the show is officially a hit.”

Co-written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields – all members of UK’s Mischief Theatre company – The Play That Goes Wrong is directed by Mark Bell. Nigel Hook’s set design won a Tony Award.

The Play That Goes Wrong closes Sunday, January 6, 2019 at the Lyceum Theatre, with a national tour opening this September in Pittsburgh.