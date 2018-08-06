Broadway’s Pretty Woman: The Musical passed the $1 million box office mark for a second consecutive week — no doubt the beginning of a habit — playing seven previews, including one heavily-comped tribute performance for the late Garry Marshall.

The previewing musical, at the Nederlander Theatre starring Samantha Barks and Andy Karl, grossed $1,008,726, a drop of about $60,000 from the previous week, reflecting the August 2 memorial performance (attended by the film’s star Julia Roberts, who walked the red carpet with Marshall’s family). Marshall co-authored the musical that is set to open August 16 and, of course, directed the original 1990 film.

Broadway’s overall box office of $36,391,385 for the week ending August 5 (Week 10 of the season) was down about 8% from the previous week’s $39.6M. The Week 10 total is 14% bigger than last year’s $32M, with this year’s average ticket price of $128 about 8% heftier than last year’s $120.

The other previewing musical, Gettin’ The Band Back Together (at the Belasco), was strugglin’ to find its audience, grossing $249,725, only 32% of a potential $778,520. Attendance of 6,690 filled about 88% of seats, but the average ticket price of $37 couldn’t help the box office much.

A couple of the other big-name season newcomers told varying stories: The Boys in the Band (starring Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Matt Bomer) took in a hefty $1,017,551, with SRO attendance at 6,354. Straight White Men (with Josh Charles, Armie Hammer and Paul Schneider) managed only $354,341, about 56% of a potential $638,296. Attendance of 4,392 was a solid 95% of capacity, but the average ticket price of $81 was half the Boys‘ average.

Head Over Heels, another summer arrival, tottered along at $297,421, about 34% of potential at the Hudson Theatre. A Bronx Tale: The Musical closed its run on August 5 with $799,426, and attendance of 8,282 filling 99% of seats.

Springsteen on Broadway remained on a brief hiatus. Bruce is back Wednesday.

The 31-show Broadway roster included the following sellouts (or close enough at 98% capacity or more): A Bronx Tale, Aladdin, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hello, Dolly!, Mean Girls, Pretty Woman, The Band’s Visit, The Book of Mormon, The Boys in the Band, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera and Wicked.

Season to date, Broadway sales are $378,460,378, 16% higher than last year’s $327,176,337. Attendance to date is 2,896,606, about 92% of capacity and 3% better than last year.

All figures courtesy of the trade group The Broadway League.