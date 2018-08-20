Broadway box office wilted a tad in the summer NYC heat, slipping to $35,465,012 for Week 12 of the season. That’s a 5% drop from the previous week.

Some of the slip during the week ending Aug. 19 can be attributed to one fewer production on the boards – The Boys in the Band is gone. Attendance for the 30 shows was 264,673, a stout 90% of capacity.

Two productions opened during Week 12: The going-strong Pretty Woman: The Musical, nabbing $1,065,917 and SRO attendance, and the scrappy Gettin’ The Band Back Together, eking out $175,334, a tiny 22% of gross potential. Even at a $36 per ticket average, Gettin‘ filled only 64% of its seats.

Springsteen On Broadway held its spot as priciest seat, with average tickets of $508 no hindrance for the 4,729 fans who filled all the seats. Total b.o. for the five-performance week was $2,406,003.

Most of the 31 productions were down a bit from the previous week. Examples: Aladdin was off by about 8% to $1,451,802; School of Rock, 11% to $850,477; and The Play That Goes Wrong, 8% to $327,158.

Charting in the lower regions, along with Gettin‘, were Carousel, spinning only 37% of potential with $606,811; Head Over Heels, 29% with $261,546; Summer, 47% with $688,279; and Kinky Boots, 48% with $627,289.

The week’s sell-outs (or close enough at 98% capacity or more) were: Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hello, Dolly!, Mean Girls, Pretty Woman, Springsteen On Broadway, The Band’s Visit, The Book of Mormon and The Lion King.

Broadway season-to-date sales were $451,215,283, topping last season’s $388,913,269 by 16% and hitting about 86% of box office potential. Total attendance for the first 12 weeks of the season was 3,439,073, 92% of capacity and 3% more than last year at this time.

Average ticket price for Week 12 was $134, compared to last year’s $116.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.