Pretty Woman: The Musical and The Boys in the Band broke house records last week as Broadway’s box office held steady into the summer’s dog days. Total b.o. for the 31 shows climbed a tad to $37,289,893, about 2.4% over the previous week, with attendance of 277,794 showing a slight dip of an identical percentage.

Higher average ticket prices – $134 compared to the previous week’s $128 – kept box office from slipping during the season’s Week 11, ending Aug. 12.

Bidding adieu to the street on Aug. 11 was Joe Mantello’s staging of The Boys in the Band, taking $1,152,649, well above and beyond the official potential of $957,024. The box office take smashes the Booth Theater’s previous $1,113,192 house record set back in 2015 when Bradley Cooper was on stage in The Elephant Man. The 50th anniversary staging of Mart Crowley’s Boys recouped its $3.5 million investment in the 11th week of its 15-week engagement.

Heading in as Boys headed out, director Jerry Mitchell’s Pretty Woman set a new house record at the Nederlander Theatre, scoring $1,142,989, the highest total for any eight-performance week in the venue’s 97-year history. Attendance of 9,306 was at 99.6% of capacity – the week included some comped critics’ performances for the musical that opens Thursday night.

Also opening this week is Gettin’ The Band Back Together, with no house records at the Belasco threatened. Though 7,197 seats were filled – 94% of capacity, in fact – a meager $41 average price kept b.o. way low at $293,847, about 38% of potential. The rock musical opens tonight.

Other notables:

The Boss is back, with Springsteen On Broadway resuming performances after a brief hiatus. The four performances nabbed a total $1,931,445, with admission of 3,792 filling all the seats. The show remains far and away the most expensive on Broadway, with an average price of $509 blasting runner-up Hamilton‘s $292;

Dear Evan Hansen was the week’s third-highest priced seat, with average admission at $206. The musical at the Music Box Theatre was SRO, grossing $1,646,173;

Head Over Heels, the musical with Go-Go’s tunes, struggled, filling only 60% of seats even with a $62 average ticket. Total box office was $286,829, 32% of a potential $883,552.

The week’s sell-outs (or close enough at 98% of capacity or more) were:

Aladdin, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hello, Dolly!, Mean Girls, Pretty Woman, Springsteen On Broadway, The Band’s Visit, The Book of Mormon, The Boys In The Band and The Lion King.

Broadway season-to-date sales were $415,750,271, besting last season’s $358,600,936 by 16% and hitting about 86% of box office potential. Total attendance for the season so far is 3,174,400, 92% of capacity and 3% more than last year at this time.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.