A man crashed a car into security barriers outside of the UK’s Houses of Parliament, an incident that has been labeled a terrorist attack by British police.

The suspect, who is reported to be in his late 20s, drove into the barriers earlier this morning, although there were no fatalities or life-threatening injuries.

The British Parliament, which is the seat of government, is not currently sitting due to the summer holidays, although Westminster tube station was closed and the streets around the area were cordoned off for several hours after the crash.

Scotland Yard’s Head of Counter Terrorism Neil Basu, said, “Given that this appears to be a deliberate act, the method and this being an iconic site, we are treating it as a terrorist incident and the investigation is being lead by officers from the counter terrorism command. Officers are searching the vehicle and no other weapons have been found. Our priority now is to establish the identity of the suspect and establish his motivation if we can. He is not current co-operating. However, as you would expect, officers from the counter terrorism command are making other enquiries to make sure there is no outstanding risk to the public.”

The incident comes over a year after a similar attack on Westminster bridge that lead to the death of four people including a U.S. tourist.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, said, “My thoughts are with those injured in the incident in Westminster and my thanks to the emergency services for their immediate and courageous response.”

Donald Trump, who has regularly commented on terrorist attacks outside of the U.S., tweeted, “Another terrorist attack in London…These animals are crazy and must be dealt with through toughness and strength!”