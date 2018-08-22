British investment firm Bob & Co is backing the launch of two new scripted production businesses as part of a broader reorganization of its UK production group.

It has launched Anthology Group, which is headed by Bob Benton and former Agatha Christie exec Hilary Strong and will comprise of six television and film production companies.

The new companies include Mischief Screen, which will take theater productions run by producers Kenny Wax, Stage Presence and Mischief Theatre, to television and film and will be overseen by Strong. This will include shows from its Goes Wrong theater strand, which includes performances suh as Peter Pan Goes Wrong (above) and the company claims that it has already scored a commission and is currently exploring partnerships with U.S. and international partners.

Separately, it is launching scripted drama and comedy production company Rockfleet, run by former BBC exec and Hollyoaks series producer Emma Smithwick and live comedy producer and director Phoebe Bourke. Rockfleet is in active discussions with UK, U.S. and Irish commissioners for both long-form and short-form scripted shows.

The other production companies in the group include Woodcut Media, Sums Film & Media, Spark and Duchess Street.

Benton said, “This is an incredibly exciting moment for the company. Launching Anthology will allow us to move forward as a fully equipped production group, telling the best stories across television, theatre and film platforms alongside our existing investment and licensing businesses. Our focus is to develop and produce scripted and unscripted television, film, digital and theatre content and the new infrastructure will allow us to do that on an international scale.”

Anthology Studios is represented in North America by WME although some of the individual companies have alternative representation.