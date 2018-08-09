British entertainment hit Saturday Night Takeaway will not return to screens until 2020 after host Ant McPartlin revealed that he is taking the rest of the year to deal with personal issues.

McPartlin will also step aside from hosting I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here this November, which means that co-host Declan Donnelly will present the jungle format without his presenting partner.

This comes after McPartlin was involved in a DUI and went to rehab earlier this year.

Both shows are produced by ITV Studios, the commercial broadcaster’s own in-house production arm, and are two of the network’s biggest hits. Both shows have been remade in the U.S., I’m A Celebrity was remade for NBC, while Neil Patrick Harris presented Best Time Ever, a remake of Saturday Night Takeaway, for the same network.

“Ant McPartlin today announces he will continue to take a break from all television presenting roles until 2019. Ant will not present I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in November this year,” the duo said. “In addition Ant and Dec have made the joint decision not to present a new series of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway in Spring 2019.”

“Production and filming for a Saturday Night Takeaway series in February would normally have already started, and continue throughout 2018 and early 2019. Neither Ant & Dec nor ITV wanted to compromise the quality of the show and therefore felt it was better to rest the series next year. They will instead bring the show back in 2020, bigger and better than ever.”