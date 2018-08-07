British Olympic diver Tom Daley, who recently had a baby with his husband, Milk writer Dustin Lance Black, is to front a documentary about surrogacy for BBC One.

Daley is to present Surrogacy (w/t), produced by Gold Rush producer Raw Television. Having recently had a child through surrogacy, Daley will explore the modern phenomenon.

He will investigate how surrogacy works in the UK, where it’s illegal to advertise for or pay surrogates except for reasonable expenses.He’ll also travel to California, where commercial surrogacy, complete with contracts between surrogates and want-to-be parents, is much more the norm. His journey will also take him to one of the European countries where surrogacy is totally illegal.

Daley wants to find out why some women are prepared to become surrogates. He wants to explore the extraordinary relationships that develop between those wanting to become parents and their surrogates. He wants to meet the people who oppose surrogacy, asking why they want to stop people like him and Lance having a child via a surrogate. And, with commercial surrogacy currently illegal in the UK, he’ll meet those who want to change the country’s laws.

Throughout his journey Tom will question whether the American or British system works best and whether surrogacy in the UK needs updating in any way.

The single film, which is exec produced by Tom Barry, will air in 2019. It was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, BBC Director of Content, and Tom McDonald, Head of Commissioning, Specialist Factual.

McDonald said, “Surrogacy is one of the most complex issues in modern society and the laws which govern it are radically different across the world. As new fathers through surrogacy, Tom and Lance are both committed to exploring all of the nuances around this very emotive subject. I’m thrilled that Tom is going to be our guide in this deeply personal and intelligent film.”