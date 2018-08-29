British broadcaster ITV is getting back into the royal business with a documentary about The Queen.

Queen of the World will profile Her Majesty, looking at her role as a figure on the global stage and the baton she is passing on to the younger members of the Royal Family.

The two-part film is produced by Our Queen producer Oxford Films and draws on cine footage from the Queen’s private archive as well as access to the Queen, her family and staff.

Queen of the World was commissioned for ITV by Jo Clinton-Davis, Controller of Factual and Sue Murphy, Head of Factual Entertainment. It is ITV’s latest royal doc, following The Queen’s Green Planet, which featured Angelina Jolie and Planet Earth’s David Attenborough, earlier this year.

It is directed by Matt Hill, produced by Faye Hamilton and Robert Hardman, author of book Queen of the World and exec produced by Nick Kent.

Clinton-Davis said, “The Queen is a unique figure on the world stage, with a huge depth of experience having met more global leaders than any previous British monarch and serving longer than all of them. This film is a rare opportunity to see Her Majesty up close and behind the scenes in this role, which means so much to her and has been so significant for Britain and the Commonwealth.”

Kent added, “The Queen is the most well-travelled monarch in history and it’s been fascinating to see how she has passed on her experience to the younger generations of the royal family. With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about to embark on their first Commonwealth Tour to Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific exactly sixty-five years after the Queen’s first Commonwealth Tour, this series could not be more timely.”