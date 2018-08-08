British broadcaster ITV is bringing back Play Your Cards Right, the classic gameshow that was originally adapted from U.S. format Card Sharks.

The show, which was famously hosted by Bruce Forsyth, who died in August 2017, is being piloted with The Friday Night Project and Chatty Man star Alan Carr hosting the non-TX ep. This comes after Carr’s golden handcuffs deal with rival Channel 4 ended earlier this year.

Play Your Cards Right, which started in 1980 and ran for 248 episodes across a number of iterations, follows two couples as they played a series of games. The host would begin with questions based on surveys of 100 people. The first couple would guess how many of the 100 answered the question a certain way and the other couple would have to guess whether the answer was higher or lower. Then the teams were handed a series of five cards and they had to guess whether the next card was higher or lower.

It was based on Card Sharks, which was created by Chester Feldman for Mark Goodson-Bill Todman Productions. The U.S. version ran on NBC from 1978 to 1981 with a revival on CBS in the late 80s.

The rebooted pilot is thought to be produced by Thames TV, which is part of FremantleMedia. ITV previously attempted to reboot the series five years ago, with Vernon Kay. The news was first reported by British tabloid The Sun.

It marks the latest attempt to bring back a classic gameshow in the UK. Last year, it emerged that FremantleMedia was looking to bring back Dale Winton’s Supermarket Sweep and darts format Bullseye is also understood to be undergoing a revamp.