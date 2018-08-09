Academy Award winner Brie Larson is in final negotiations to co-star opposite Michael B. Jordan in Warner Bros’ legal drama Just Mercy, Deadline has confirmed.

Details of her role are not yet known.

The film is an adaptation of Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson’s 2014 memoir on his first case, Walter McMillian, a young black man sentenced to death for a crime he didn’t commit. Despite his airtight alibi, McMillian was convicted and spent six years on death row before being exonerated.

Destin Cretton, with whom Larson worked on Short Term 12 and The Glass Castle, directs and co-wrote the script with Andrew Lanham. Jordan produces with Gil Netter and Asher Goldstein.

